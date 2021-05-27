(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 27)
Strong Wind of Change
Rookie politicians shine in opposition leadership race
A strong "wind of general change" is blowing through the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) as its younger members are challenging the old guard in the conservative party's leadership race. Most notably, Lee Jun-seok, 36, is continuing to steal the limelight, emerging as the most favored candidate in recent opinion polls. He is ahead of senior party members such as five-term Rep. Joo Ho-young, a former PPP floor leader; and Na Kyung-won, a former floor leader of the PPP's predecessor, the Liberty Party of Korea.
Other rookie members running for the party chairperson are freshman lawmakers Kim Woong, 42, and Kim Eun-hye, 41, who are also faring well. The leap taken by the novice politicians into the leadership race, is signaling a tectonic change in the political landscape in Korea. The PPP and other minor parties as well as the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) must be feeling a sense of crisis that if they cannot change themselves, they cannot survive.
The PPP is set to elect a new chairperson and Supreme Council members at its June 11 party convention. The winner will assume the crucial role of leading the party in the run-up to the March 9, 2022, presidential election. Lee's rising popularity reflects growing calls for a generational change from among the public, going beyond just support for Lee himself.
Yet it is premature to forecast the outcome of the PPP leadership race, as 70 percent of votes will be cast by party members. What is certain is, however, that the rookie politicians are very popular among those in their 20s and 30s, prompting the need for the outdated conservative PPP to change.
The PPP scored landslide victory in the April 7 mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan with the support from young and centrist voters. Yet the party should bear in mind that they voted for it to change as a more reliable conservative party through reform. This means they may withdraw their support anytime should the party remain the same.
The novice politicians have engaged in heated policy debates through social media and broadcasting channels, raising their profiles with the people. Lee entered politics in 2011 by joining the campaign team for former President Park Geun-hye. He made a failed bid in three general elections but has continued brisk activities in social media and broadcasting outlets. He has been actively communicating with the people, particularly those in their 20s and 30s.
The dazzling performance of the rookie politicians should be a turning point in the nation's politics. The DPK, in particular, should learn lessons since it has failed to bring about a big change despite its crushing defeat in the recent by-elections. If it sticks to the status quo and refuses to change, the wind of generational change will blow against it.
The ongoing PPP leadership contest reflects the people's growing calls for political change. Next year's presidential election will likely decide how to change the country's politics. The PPP has long faced disenchantment among the young people; now they are demanding drastic reform and change.
(END)