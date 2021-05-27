2018 -- K-pop group BTS becomes the first Korean act to top the Billboard 200 albums chart with "Love Yourself: Tear." The BTS album, released on May 18, launched with 135,000 equivalent album units earned in the United States during the week ending May 24, the Billboard magazine said. It's also the first No. 1 for a world music genre album ever and the first in over 12 years for a primarily non-English album.

