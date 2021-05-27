Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) BOK sharply ups 2021 growth outlook to 4 pct as recovery gathers pace
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank on Thursday sharply raised its 2021 growth outlook to 4 percent, while holding its benchmark policy rate unchanged at a record low of 0.5 percent, amid a strong rebound in exports.
Buoyed by signs of a robust recovery in exports, the Bank of Korea (BOK) raised its growth outlook to 4 percent for this year, and to 3 percent for next year.
-----------------
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases under 700 again, cluster infections still hampering virus battle
SEOUL -- South Korea's new daily coronavirus cases fell back below 700 again Thursday, but the country is grappling with sporadic cluster infections amid the rising number of travelers enjoying warm weather.
The country reported 629 more COVID-19 cases, including 620 local infections, raising the total caseload to 138,311, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Joint military exercises key to ensuring defense readiness of S. Korea, U.S.: Pentagon
WASHINGTON -- Joint military drills are a key measure to ensure the readiness of South Korean and U.S. forces, a Pentagon spokesman said Wednesday, even as the pandemic has thrown the timetable out the window.
The spokesman noted the scope and timing of future exercises will be determined through close consultation between the two allies.
-----------------
N. Korean leader appears to reduce public activities amid coronavirus concerns
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been seen less frequently this year amid concerns over the global coronavirus pandemic, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
"Last year and this year, there appears to be a downward trend in (Kim's) public activities except for his participation in large-scale political events, such as the party congress, amid COVID-19," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
-----------------
S. Korea signs U.S.-led moon exploration accord
SEOUL -- South Korea has signed a U.S.-led international program to send humans to the moon again and further explore Earth's only satellite, the science ministry said Thursday.
Science Minister Lim Hye-sook signed the Artemis Accords as a follow-up on an agreement reached at a recent bilateral summit in Washington, becoming the 10th signatory to the pact, the ministry said.
-----------------
S. Korea provides 10,000 more face masks to Colombia
SEOUL -- South Korea's veterans affairs ministry said Thursday it has provided 10,000 additional face masks to Colombia to express gratitude for the country's participation in the 1950-53 Korean War.
The masks were delivered Tuesday as Minister Hwang Ki-chul was in the Latin American country to strengthen the bilateral friendship and cooperation, according to the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs.
-----------------
Regulator approves SK hynix's acquisition of Intel's NAND biz
SEOUL -- South Korea's antitrust watchdog said Thursday it has approved SK hynix Inc.'s deal to acquire Intel Corp.'s NAND business.
Last October, SK hynix, the country's No. 2 chipmaker, signed a deal to buy Intel's non-volatile memory unit for US$9 billion, and submitted an application for approval to Seoul's Fair Trade Commission (FTC) in January.
