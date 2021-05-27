Main opposition leader suspends public activities after contact with COVID-19 patient
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The acting chief of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) suspended all his public activities Thursday after coming in contact with a COVID-19 patient earlier this week.
According to the party, floor leader Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, who is currently acting as the chairman, attended the same party meetings on Monday and Tuesday as a party official who recently tested positive for the virus.
Both of them were wearing protective facial masks at the time of the meetings, according to the party.
"As a result of the COVID-19 diagnosis involving an official at the party secretariat, (Kim) plans to cancel his entire schedule for today, including a meeting of the emergency response committee," the PPP said referring to its interim leadership committee.
Kim immediately got tested for the coronavirus and is waiting for the result, which will be available later in the day.
A day earlier, Kim and four other rival political party leaders attended a luncheon with President Moon Jae-in at Cheong Wa Dae for a briefing on the result of the president's recent summit with U.S. President Joe Biden. Moon was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of his recent trip to the U.S.
