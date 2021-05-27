McDonald's BTS meal goes on sale in S. Korea, U.S., other countries
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- McDonald's celebrity collaboration with K-pop supergroup BTS went on sale in South Korea, the United States and 10 other nations, the U.S. fast food giant said Thursday.
The "BTS meal" includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and Coke as well as two new dipping sauces -- sweet chili and Cajun flavors -- inspired by recipes from South Korea, where the boy band is from.
The meal is the first celebrity collaboration to go on sale globally, McDonald said.
The limited edition meal went on sale in South Korea, the U.S. and 10 additional countries, and it will be available in nearly 50 countries by next month, it said.
In another first, McDonald's said it is incorporating "never-before-seen digital surprises" featuring BTS in its app for U.S. customers.
A new TV commercial for McDonald's using the band's latest hit, "Butter," also debuted in the U.S. Wednesday night (local time).
