8 U.S. service members test positive for coronavirus
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- Eight American service members have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival here this month, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.
Four of them arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, around 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on U.S. government chartered flights, while the others traveled via commercial flights, according to the U.S. military.
"All individuals have since been transferred to an isolation facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys or Osan Air Base," USFK said in a release.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 875, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States.
