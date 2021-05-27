K-pop girl group Mamamoo to release new EP next week
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- K-pop group Mamamoo will release a new album next week, with a ballad song fronted as the lead track for the first time since its debut, its management agency said Thursday.
The EP titled "WAW," an acronym for "Where Are We," will be released next Wednesday, according to RBW Entertainment.
RBW said "WAW" is themed around the rhetorical question of where Mamamoo members each stand as artists and individuals since the launch of their near-seven year career.
The main track, "Where Are We Now," is the first ballad song to be picked as the main lead track of an album for the quartet. The band only has featured ballad songs as prerelease singles or b-side tracks until now.
With the release of the new album, Mamamoo will launch its "2021 Where Are We" project, celebrating the group's upcoming seven-year anniversary on June 19.
As part of the project, the group plans to hold a summer concert that has been postponed since last year due to the new coronavirus pandemic and drop a documentary looking back on its career, the agency said.
The band with particularly strong live vocals made a stellar debut in 2014 with its hit song "Mr. Ambiguous." Other smash hits included "Um Oh Ah Yeah," "Decalcomanie" and "Hip."
