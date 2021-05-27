S. Korea to offer US$1.5 mln in emergency humanitarian aid to Palestinians
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will offer US$1.5 million in aid to help address the humanitarian crisis facing Palestinians in the wake of the recent armed conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
The Seoul government plans to offer $1 million to support activities of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East and $500,000 to a country-based pooled fund operated by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
"The government expects that our support will help Palestinians overcome the humanitarian crisis," the ministry said in a press release.
"It will closely cooperate with the international community to contribute to enhancing the humanitarian situation," it added.
Following mediation efforts by the United States, Egypt and others, Israel and the Hamas militants struck a cease-fire last week, ending 11 days of deadly fighting feared to develop into a full-blown war.
