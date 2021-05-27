Vice FM to attend event unveiling sculpture memorializing 2019 Budapest boat sinking
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon will attend a ceremony unveiling a memorial sculpture in Hungary next week for the sinking of a tourist boat that left 25 South Koreans dead and one missing two years ago, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
The sculpture will be installed on Monday near the Danube River in Budapest, the scene of the tragedy. The Hungarian government is known to have covered the entire cost of making the monument.
The sinking happened in the river on May 29, 2019, when the sightseeing boat carrying 33 Koreans and two Hungarian crew members collided with a cruise ship, causing it to capsize and sink.
Choi will also visit Austria during his six-day trip until Tuesday.
In both Hungary and Austria, he plans to meet with his counterparts to discuss bilateral cooperation and ways to ensure the protection of South Korean residents in the countries, the ministry said.
