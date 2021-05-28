Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Daily high of 646,618 COVID-19 vaccine shots (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling DP announces policies to lessen real estate tax burdens (Kookmin Daily)
-- BOK governor hints at rate hike (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ruling DP adopts policies aimed at relieving real estate tax burdens (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party unveils set of policies to cut property taxes (Segye Times)
-- 50-somethings, high school seniors to receive vaccine shots from July (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ruling DP seeks to cut property taxes (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party to ease property tax scheme (Hankyoreh)
-- BOK set to raise base rate later this year (Hankook Ilbo)
-- In China, unmanned taxis operate on roads (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Namyang Dairy Product sold to private equity fund (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Record number of vaccinations for a single day: 640,000 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Central bank hints at rate hike, raises growth forecast to 4 pct (Korea Herald)
-- Calls growing for Seoul to boycott Tokyo Olympics (Korea Times)
