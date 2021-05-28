Korean-language dailies

-- Daily high of 646,618 COVID-19 vaccine shots (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling DP announces policies to lessen real estate tax burdens (Kookmin Daily)

-- BOK governor hints at rate hike (Donga Ilbo)

-- Ruling DP adopts policies aimed at relieving real estate tax burdens (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party unveils set of policies to cut property taxes (Segye Times)

-- 50-somethings, high school seniors to receive vaccine shots from July (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ruling DP seeks to cut property taxes (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party to ease property tax scheme (Hankyoreh)

-- BOK set to raise base rate later this year (Hankook Ilbo)

-- In China, unmanned taxis operate on roads (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Namyang Dairy Product sold to private equity fund (Korea Economic Daily)

