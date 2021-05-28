(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 28)

Once our guard is lowered, it would take far more costs and efforts to restore it. Complacency is the enemy of our fight against the pandemic. Regrettably, however, officials are trying to downplay the risks of the hasty relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions. They cited research showing that having only one of the required two doses of the vaccine had 90 percent efficacy of avoiding infection and 100 percent efficacy of preventing death. But the public cannot trust such a study yet.