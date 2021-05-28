(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 28)

The public's keen interest in the contest for PPP leadership could be a good sign for the party. But alarming developments are taking place in the opposition as contestants tried to revive some ghosts from the past — deep-rooted factionalism — even after proclaiming the arrival of a new and better future. After taking power in 2012 after 10 years in opposition, the conservatives nearly fell apart due to a fierce internal battle among groups loyal to former President Lee Myung-bak, former President Park Geun-hye and independent Yoo Seong-min. The friction subsided after the party's crushing defeats in 2016 parliamentary elections, 2017 presidential election, 2018 local elections and 2020 parliamentary elections.