Suwon eyeing top spot in K League in derby vs. FC Seoul

Suwon, meanwhile, have gone 5-4-4 (wins-draws-losses) since the first Super Match to climb to second place at 30 points. Undefeated in their past seven, Suwon now sit three points back of Ulsan Hyundai FC for the top spot and have a chance to move into first with a win over FC Seoul at Seoul World Cup Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday.