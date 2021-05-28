Moon replaces senior secretary for public communication
11:23 May 28, 2021
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has named Park Soo-hyun, a former lawmaker, as new senior secretary for public communication, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.
Park served as Cheong Wa Dae spokesman from 2017-2018.
The president also picked Bang Jung-kyun, vice president of Sangji University, as senior secretary for civic and social agenda, and Nam Young-sook, ambassador to Norway, as adviser for economic affairs, according to presidential chief of staff You Young-min.
