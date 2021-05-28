Go to Contents
(LEAD) Moon replaces senior secretary for public communication

11:40 May 28, 2021

(ATTN: UPDATES with details from 2nd para; CHANGES photo)

SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has named Park Soo-hyun, a former lawmaker, as new senior secretary for public communication, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.

Park succeeds Chung Man-ho, who has been in the post for less than 10 months. Park worked as Cheong Wa Dae spokesman from 2017-2018 after serving as lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party for four years from 2012.

The president also appointed Bang Jung-kyun, vice president of Sangji University in charge of social cooperation and also professor of oriental medicine, as senior secretary for civic and social agenda, according to presidential chief of staff You Young-min. The school is located in Wonju, Gangwon Province.

Nam Young-sook, ambassador to Norway, has been tapped as adviser to the president for economic affairs. She was a professor at the Graduate School of International Studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

From left are Park Soo-hyun, named as senior presidential secretary for public communication; Bang Jung-kyun, named as senior secretary for civic and social agenda; and Nam Young-sook, named as adviser for economic affairs, in a combination of photos provided by Cheong Wa Dae. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The chief of staff said the appointments are intended for the "stable management of state affairs and fresh momentum" in the final months of Moon's presidency.

Moon also replaced his secretaries at Cheong Wa Dae for local autonomy and balanced development, institution reform and job creation as well as culture and gender equality and family affairs.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

