Singer again found not guilty in alleged art fraud case
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- Cho Young-nam, a renowned South Korean singer acquitted last year of selling paintings drawn by others under his name, was again found not guilty in a court ruling on a similar case on Friday.
The appellate division of the Seoul Central District Court acquitted Cho of art fraud over his sale of a painting allegedly not drawn by himself, citing lack of evidence.
The 76-year-old Cho, a legendary singer from the 1970s who is also known for his painting career, was indicted for selling a painting themed after a Korean card game to a local buyer for 8 million won (US$7,170) in 2011.
The buyer filed a fraud charge against Cho in January 2018 alleging that he was deceived into believing that the painting translated as "Watchman of a rye field" was created by the singer.
Upholding a lower court's decision, the appeals court said it has not been proven that the painting in question was drawn by someone other than Cho.
"It is difficult to say that the plaintiff was defrauded due to the defendant's failure to disclose whether the painting was his original work or was drawn with the help of an assistant," the court said.
Citing the Supreme Court's acquittal of Cho in a similar case last year, the appeals court also said that the fact that Cho's paintings were created with the help of another person was not deemed to be absolutely necessary information for buyers.
In June last year, the top court confirmed a lower court's ruling that cleared Cho of fraud for selling his paintings that were created with the help of assistants. In that case, Cho was accused of fraudulently selling 21 pieces of art to 17 people for a total of 153 million won from September 2011 to January 2015. Cho called the paintings his own, but it was later found out that assistants he had hired actually painted them, and he only added some final touches.
Following the appeals court's ruling, Cho told reporters that he feels proud to prove at least partially that Korean contemporary art is alive. "It may be the first case in the world. I'm happy to see its clear conclusion," he said, adding he will be "gratefully" prepare if prosecutors appeal to the Supreme Court.
