Seoul stocks tipped to extend gains next week on recovery hopes
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks are likely to extend gains next week on eased tapering jitters in the United States and strong economic data at home that signal a fast recovery from the new coronavirus pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 3,188.73 points Friday, up 1.02 percent from a week ago.
Stocks advanced this week in line with global stock rallies, as concerns of early U.S. tapering was offset by repeated assurance from top U.S. policymakers that the ongoing price hikes would likely remain temporary.
Investor sentiment ran high bolstered by expectations of a fast rebound in the South Korean economy.
The Bank of Korea on Thursday raised its growth outlook for 2021 to 4 percent for this year, sharply up from the previously projected 3 percent, and to 3 percent in 2022, while keeping the key interest rate at a record low of 0.5 percent.
Analysts said Seoul stocks would perform better in the coming week, as eased concerns of post-pandemic inflation could jack up foreign investors' appetite for local stocks.
This week, foreign investors sold a net 277 billion won on the main bourse, while institutions bought a net 2.2 trillion won. Retail investors offloaded a net 1.9 trillion won.
"Signs of strong economic recovery are expected to reduce volatility (and valuation pressure) in the stock markets," NH Investment & Securities analyst Kim Young-hwan said.
"(The BOK) said how the pandemic develops down the road is a key factor in its policy drive, which investors took as a sign that the policy rate will stay low until vaccinations speed up considerably," he said.
Investors will also have to digest a series of key data at home and abroad, including South Korea's June exports and the U.S. Institute for Supply and Management (ISM) manufacturing index.
