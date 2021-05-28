Belgium recalls ambassador to Seoul, waives immunity for wife over assault case
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- Belgium ordered its ambassador to South Korea to leave his post this summer and waived diplomatic immunity for his wife, who stands accused of assaulting two clothing shop employees, its foreign ministry said Friday.
Xiang Xueqiu, the spouse of Ambassador Peter Lescouhier, has been questioned by police here over allegations that she slapped a clothing store employee in the face and another staff in the back of her head in early April.
The assaults allegedly happened when the employees mistakenly suspected the wife of having stolen clothes from the store, because she was wearing an outfit similar to what they were selling.
"To this end, her diplomatic immunity was waived by the (Federal Public Service) Foreign Affairs, based on the request of the police," the ministry said in a statement. The Belgian Embassy in Seoul posted the message on its Facebook account.
It became clear that the current situation does not allow the ambassador to continue to carry out his role "in a serene way," the statement said.
"Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès has decided that it is in the best interest of our bilateral relations to end Ambassador Lescouhier's tenure in the Republic of Korea this summer," it added.
Lescouhier took office as ambassador to Seoul in June 2018.
To what extent the diplomatic immunity was renounced for the wife was not immediately clear. But it is likely that she was only waived for the police questioning in Seoul that she already went through early this month, officials said.
Lescouhier has apologized over the incident on his wife's behalf and vowed full cooperation with police investigation. But both the couple and the embassy have faced public criticism over what many saw as a lack of sincerity in addressing the matter.
The apology, issued in a Facebook post, stirred angry comments as the ambassador and his wife did not apologize in person, and also because the language used in the apology appeared improper for a formal statement from a foreign government official expressing regret.
The ministry's statement said that the wife has met privately with the two store employees to apologize in person. It is regrettable that it could not take place sooner because of her hospitalization, it added.
"Belgium will continue to cooperate with the Korean authorities," the ministry said.
Noting that this year marks the 120th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Belgium, the Belgian government hopes to build the bilateral ties stronger, it said.
