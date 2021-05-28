Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS #Butter #Dynamite

BTS kicks off 'Good Morning America' summer concert series

22:47 May 28, 2021

SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- K-pop stars BTS performed on the American TV show "Good Morning America" on Friday, kicking off the program's seasonal concert series.

BTS was the first performer for the 2021 GMA Summer Concert Series, which will run through August with a lineup of more than 20 musicians, including Bebe Rexha, The Wallflowers and Sheryl Crow.

The seven-piece act staged two of their biggest hits, "Butter" and "Dynamite," connecting with the show's New York studio virtually from Seoul.

This image, shared on the Twitter account of "Good Morning America," shows an upcoming performance by BTS on the American TV show. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In an interview ahead of the performance, BTS member RM said it feels "great" to see people enjoying their latest single, "Butter."

Suga noted in Korean how the group's global fan base, known as Army, was a source for a positive song, while RM added in English that Army was an "inspiration" for the upbeat track.

BTS first performed their new single "Butter," appearing in sleek, white suits in a simple studio. They then sang their Billboard-topping hit "Dynamite" in a tropical-themed studio decorated with palm trees and summer items, like a surf board and a hammock.

BTS is not a newcomer to the annual summer concert series. In 2019, the group put on a live performance of two hit tracks, "Boy with Luv" and "Fire," at New York's Central Park.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows seven-piece act BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK