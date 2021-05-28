BTS kicks off 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- K-pop stars BTS performed on the American TV show "Good Morning America" on Friday, kicking off the program's seasonal concert series.
BTS was the first performer for the 2021 GMA Summer Concert Series, which will run through August with a lineup of more than 20 musicians, including Bebe Rexha, The Wallflowers and Sheryl Crow.
The seven-piece act staged two of their biggest hits, "Butter" and "Dynamite," connecting with the show's New York studio virtually from Seoul.
In an interview ahead of the performance, BTS member RM said it feels "great" to see people enjoying their latest single, "Butter."
Suga noted in Korean how the group's global fan base, known as Army, was a source for a positive song, while RM added in English that Army was an "inspiration" for the upbeat track.
BTS first performed their new single "Butter," appearing in sleek, white suits in a simple studio. They then sang their Billboard-topping hit "Dynamite" in a tropical-themed studio decorated with palm trees and summer items, like a surf board and a hammock.
BTS is not a newcomer to the annual summer concert series. In 2019, the group put on a live performance of two hit tracks, "Boy with Luv" and "Fire," at New York's Central Park.
