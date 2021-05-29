Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:02 May 29, 2021

SEOUL, May. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/14 Sunny 60

Incheon 19/14 Sunny 60

Suwon 21/13 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 24/14 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 24/13 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 22/14 Sunny 70

Gangneung 23/14 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 24/13 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 25/14 Sunny 0

Jeju 24/16 Sunny 0

Daegu 26/14 Cloudy 20

Busan 24/15 Sunny 10

(END)

