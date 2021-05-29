Saturday's weather forecast
09:02 May 29, 2021
SEOUL, May. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/14 Sunny 60
Incheon 19/14 Sunny 60
Suwon 21/13 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 24/14 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 24/13 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 22/14 Sunny 70
Gangneung 23/14 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 24/13 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 25/14 Sunny 0
Jeju 24/16 Sunny 0
Daegu 26/14 Cloudy 20
Busan 24/15 Sunny 10
