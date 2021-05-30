Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #ex-vice justice chief #Lee Yong-gu

Ex-vice justice chief undergoes police probe over assault case

09:44 May 30, 2021

SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Former Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu was questioned by police Sunday over allegations that he pressured a taxi driver he assaulted to destroy related evidence and went unpunished.

Lee appeared at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in central Seoul to undergo questioning for the November case where Lee allegedly hurled insults at the driver and grabbed him by the collar in an intoxicated state when the man tried to wake him up after arriving at his home.

Police were called to the scene and let Lee go home after confirming his identity. But they later closed the case without booking Lee, as the taxi driver did not want him punished.

Lee was a lawyer at that time and was appointed vice minister on Dec. 2.

But fresh allegations have emerged that Lee demanded the taxi driver delete the footage from his dashboard camera to destroy evidence.

He offered to resign Friday, saying the ministry needs a new worker to better support the Moon Jae-in administration for its remaining one year.

This photo taken May 26, 2021, shows Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK