Recommended #COVID-19 vaccine

S. Korea to receive J&J vaccine for 1 mln people from U.S. this week: PM

15:40 May 30, 2021

SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is set to receive the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine for 1 million people from the United States this week following Washington's pledge to donate vaccines for Korean troops, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Sunday.

During a meeting with President Moon Jae-in earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden made a surprise announcement his country will help fully inoculate all 550,000 South Korean service members.

This undated AFP file photo shows the COVID-19 vaccine of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen. (Yonhap)

