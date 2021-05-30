Arrival of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines delayed by one day
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- The first batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in South Korea one day later than scheduled, due to "local circumstances" in the United States, the government said Sunday.
The doses for 27,500 people were initially scheduled to be delivered Monday. South Korea has secured doses for 20 million people from the American pharmaceutical company.
"Due to local circumstances, (the first batch) will arrive at Incheon International Airport at 12:45 p.m. on June 1," a government task force for vaccine procurement said in a press release.
The vaccines will be administered to health workers under the age of 30 starting in mid-June.
Moderna's vaccine will be the third COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in South Korea after those of AstraZeneca and Pfizer.
Around 10 percent of South Korea's population of 52 million have received their first doses.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)