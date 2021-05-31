Go to Contents
06:56 May 31, 2021

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 31.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gap in tax deduction benefits widens for people paying property tax (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Rising housing prices not only happening in Korea but also in U.S. and England (Kookmin Daily)
-- One-person households take up 30 pct of total (Donga Ilbo)
-- With rising housing prices, people living under 'jeonse' or 'wolse' terms work longer hours (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Seoul plans to expand 'green' ODA to developing nations: Moon (Segye Times)
-- Military concerned more about 'complaints from soldiers' than about enemy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 37 million Americans on 'revenge' travel on weekend (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- President Moon pledges support for developing nations on climate issues (Hankyoreh)
-- People in 60s-80s increasingly fall prey to virtual money scammers (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Shipbuilding, motor, home appliance industries suffer from rising prices of raw materials (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Switch to other loan programs will be made easier (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon pledges 'inclusive green recovery' at P4G (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- P4G climate summit opens in Seoul (Korea Herald)
-- Moon vows to unveil Korea's higher target for CO2 cut by Nov. (Korea Times)
(END)

