Korean-language dailies

-- Gap in tax deduction benefits widens for people paying property tax (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Rising housing prices not only happening in Korea but also in U.S. and England (Kookmin Daily)

-- One-person households take up 30 pct of total (Donga Ilbo)

-- With rising housing prices, people living under 'jeonse' or 'wolse' terms work longer hours (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Seoul plans to expand 'green' ODA to developing nations: Moon (Segye Times)

-- Military concerned more about 'complaints from soldiers' than about enemy (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 37 million Americans on 'revenge' travel on weekend (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- President Moon pledges support for developing nations on climate issues (Hankyoreh)

-- People in 60s-80s increasingly fall prey to virtual money scammers (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Shipbuilding, motor, home appliance industries suffer from rising prices of raw materials (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Switch to other loan programs will be made easier (Korea Economic Daily)

