-- 'Me comes first before solidarity,' full-time workers surrender to reality (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 27 funds in deficit, warning sign for national fiscal health (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party looking to amend only 7-month-old fiscal rules to spend more money (Donga Ilbo)

-- Invigorated by vaccines and nice weather, revenge spending explodes (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party's '33rd bypassing of opposition party' as Moon appoints Kim Oh-soo (Segye Times)

-- Gov't says employment increased 300,000 but only 100,000 registered to national pension service (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Opposition party ignored till end as Kim Oh-soo gets appointed (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- N. Korea virtually scraps 76-year-old 'revolutionary unification policy' toward S. Korea (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon administration's 2 labor goals look impossible from start (Hankook Ilbo)

-- It comes down to this: 100 mln-won compensation for tenants to move out (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Collective lawsuit for '4 trillion-won coin scam' (Korea Economic Daily)

