Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 1.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Me comes first before solidarity,' full-time workers surrender to reality (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 27 funds in deficit, warning sign for national fiscal health (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party looking to amend only 7-month-old fiscal rules to spend more money (Donga Ilbo)
-- Invigorated by vaccines and nice weather, revenge spending explodes (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party's '33rd bypassing of opposition party' as Moon appoints Kim Oh-soo (Segye Times)
-- Gov't says employment increased 300,000 but only 100,000 registered to national pension service (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Opposition party ignored till end as Kim Oh-soo gets appointed (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea virtually scraps 76-year-old 'revolutionary unification policy' toward S. Korea (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon administration's 2 labor goals look impossible from start (Hankook Ilbo)
-- It comes down to this: 100 mln-won compensation for tenants to move out (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Collective lawsuit for '4 trillion-won coin scam' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- P4G summit sounds call to global action (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Global leaders pledge inclusive green recovery at P4G summit (Korea Herald)
-- 'Green recovery required to overcome COVID-19' (Korea Times)
(END)