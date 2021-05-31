(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 31)

Earlier during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Japan protested against the Korean Unification flag ― which includes Dokdo ― and Korea attended the Olympics with a flag not including Dokdo, at the request of the International Olympic Organization (IOC). Korea accepted the IOC's recommendation out of respect for the values of the Olympic spirit. Against this backdrop, we call Japan shameless for including Dokdo on its Olympic map. Japan should immediately remove Dokdo from the map. The IOC, for its part, should strongly request that Japan correct the map. It should not sit idly by, merely passing the buck to the organizing committee.