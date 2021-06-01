(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 1)

The DPK should take a cautious approach toward further fiscal expansion. The party needs to closely consult with the relevant authorities on how to ensure a soft landing for the national economy. What is important is to take proper measures to achieve sustainable growth without hurting the nation's fiscal health and causing an inflationary spiral. It is equally important to work out steps to prevent the bursting of bubbles which have formed in such assets as real estate and cryptocurrencies following the monetary easing and expansionary fiscal policy in the face of the pandemic.

