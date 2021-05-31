(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 31)

President Moon Jae-in's commitment to an expansionary fiscal policy through next year endangers the country's fiscal health. In a meeting on the nation's fiscal strategy at the Blue House last week, the president vowed to accelerate his administration's spending until his term expires next May 9. Moon stressed the importance of a complete economic recovery and amelioration of income polarization amid the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as investments for the future. An emergency situation calls for an aggressive fiscal policy. The question is whether Korea can afford spending that leaves unsustainable debt.