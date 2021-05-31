Seoul stocks turn higher late Mon. morning on recovery hope
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks slightly rebounded late Monday morning on bargain hunting amid lingering investor concerns of early post-pandemic inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 3.46 points, or 0.11 percent, to 3,182.81 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks rebounded in the late morning, as investors weighed signs of quick recovery and inflation risks.
The gains came after a weak start, as investors wonder whether signs of accelerating inflation may sap demand for risky assets.
The U.S. personal consumption expenditures index picked up 0.6 percent in April, marking the fastest on-year jump since 2008.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics lost 0.37, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.
Internet portal operator Naver added 1.26 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics advanced 0.48 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem shed 1.32 percent, but top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.86 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,114.15 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.35 won from the previous session's close.
