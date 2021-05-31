Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) N. Korea says lifting of 'missile guidelines' on S. Korea reminder of U.S. hostility
SEOUL -- North Korea on Monday slammed the U.S. lifting of all restrictions on South Korean missiles as a "stark reminder" of Washington's hostile approach to Pyongyang, saying the recently unveiled U.S. policy on the North is "just trickery."
This marked the North's first reaction after South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed at their May 21 summit to use diplomacy to resolve the North's nuclear standoff and to terminate all "missile guideline" restrictions on the flight range and warhead weight of South Korean missiles.
USFK cooperating with police over servicemembers' alleged no-mask parties
SEOUL -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday it is cooperating with local authorities over allegations some of its members were involved in no-mask parties on a Busan beach over the weekend in violation of social distancing rules.
According to police, around 2,000 foreigners, including U.S. soldiers, set off firecrackers and held parties without masks at Haeundae Beach in the southeastern city of Busan, marking U.S. Memorial Day.
(2nd LD) Industrial output falls by most in 11 months in April
SEOUL -- South Korea's industrial output declined the most in 11 months in April as production in the chipmaking industry slumped due largely to a higher base effect, data showed Monday.
But the country's service output and retail sales extended their gains last month as warm weather and eased social distancing rules spurred consumer spending.
S. Korea to develop diverse space launch platforms
SEOUL -- South Korea will push to develop diverse platforms to fire off space launch vehicles from air and sea, the defense ministry said Monday, after the United States lifted all restrictions on the country's missiles.
Earlier this month, South Korea and the U.S. announced their decision to scrap the 1979 bilateral guidelines that ban Seoul from developing or possessing missiles with a maximum flight range greater than 800 kilometers.
(LEAD) New infections in 400s for 2nd day, vaccinations to rev up on increased shipment
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases remained in the 400s for the second consecutive day Monday partly due to fewer tests over the weekend, while health authorities are grappling with sporadic cluster infections across the nation.
The country reported 430 more COVID-19 cases, including 411 local infections, raising the total caseload to 140,340, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
DP unilaterally adopts confirmation report on top prosecutor nominee
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Monday unilaterally adopted a parliamentary confirmation report on the top prosecutor nominee despite protest from opposition lawmakers.
The parliamentary Legislation and Judiciary Committee, where DP lawmakers command a majority, adopted the report on the result of the confirmation hearing on Prosecutor General nominee Kim Oh-soo, held last Wednesday.
Jeju's tourist arrivals top 1 million in May amid spike in COVID-19 cases
JEJU -- Jeju Island attracted more than 1 million tourists this month alone, industry data showed Monday, as the southern resort island raised its anti-COVID-19 social distancing measures by one notch to Level 2 on the same day to cope with growing local transmissions of the coronavirus.
According to the data from Jeju's tourism association, 1,089,690 tourists arrived on Jeju from May 1-30. With an additional 31,000 visitors expected on the last day of May, the monthly tally is estimated to top 1.1 million.
April sees 2.1 pct on-year growth in number of employees
SEOUL -- The number of employees at local businesses grew on-year by 2.1 percent in April on the back of an economic recovery, the labor ministry said Monday.
As of the last business day of April, there were 18.6 million people employed by companies, up 379,000 from the same month last year, the Ministry of Employment and Labor said in a monthly report.
CJ ENM to invest 5 tln won in content over next five yrs
SEOUL -- CJ ENM, an entertainment giant, said Monday it will invest more than 5 trillion won (US$4.48 billion) in content creation over the next five years to become a global content creator.
"We will become a comprehensive entertainment company through diversifying content creating systems and meeting consumers' demands on a real-time basis," CJ ENM CEO Kang Ho-sung said in a press conference. "And we will move on to the world stage and compete with global platform and media powerhouses."
