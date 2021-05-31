Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 217 bln won order for LNG carrier
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Monday that it has signed a 216.9 billion won (US$195 million) order to construct a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.
DSME will deliver the 174,000-cubic meter LNG carrier to Hyundai LNG Shipping Co. by the fourth quarter of 2023, the shipbuilder said.
Hyundai LNG Shipping, spun off from South Korea's No. 1 shipper HMM Co., is a local shipper specialized in liquefied natural gas (LNG) transportation.
So far this year, DSME has won $2.74 billion orders for 26 ships, including 11 oil tankers, nine liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers, four container carriers, one LNG carrier and one wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), taking up 35.6 percent of its annual target of $7.7 billion.
