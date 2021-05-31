Icelandic writer warns of 'vanishing' glaciers, calls for action

"How do we feel urgency when a scientist says 2160?" Andri remarked. "Universities today are full of students that are born in the year 2000. If these students become as old as my grandmother, they will be healthy ... in the year 2090. These people might have a favorite 20-year-old in their lives, born around 2070. That means, the university students today, they will know and love somebody deeply, that will still be alive in the year 2160."