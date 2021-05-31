Global leaders discuss 'inclusive green recovery' in P4G summit
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in chaired a virtual conference of global leaders Monday on ways for inclusive green recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and the longer-term goal of carbon neutrality, his office said.
Commencing the Leaders' Dialogue forum, streamed live on the second day of the two-day P4G Seoul Summit, Moon proposed that the international community strengthen cooperation with a focus on technology, financial resources and capacity building in order to achieve an inclusive green recovery.
"Carbon neutrality is what makes a sustainable green future" and measures to achieve it should be sustainable, Moon said.
He also emphasized the need for an inclusive approach.
"There are no borders on climate issues," he said. "It is very important for advanced and developing countries to understand each other's different economic and social conditions and work in solidarity."
He reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to bolstering cooperation with such international organizations as the Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN), the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), all based in South Korea.
Other participating leaders delivered keynote speeches and exchanged views on three topics: inclusive green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the international community's efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, and a global campaign to strengthen climate action and facilitate public-private partnerships.
They included leaders from Denmark, Colombia, Vietnam, the Netherlands, the United States, Thailand, Cambodia, Austria, Costa Rica and Peru as well as the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.
The P4G summit is scheduled to finish later in the day with the adoption of the Seoul Declaration to sum up its results.
P4G stands for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, a multilateral initiative to promote public-private efforts for inclusive solutions to challenges in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement.
