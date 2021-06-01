Air Force officer dies in suicide after being sexually harassed by colleague
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- An Air Force officer has died in an apparent suicide after being sexually harassed by a colleague, officials said Tuesday.
In March, the female master sergeant stationed in the central city of Seosan was sexually harassed by the man surnamed Jang inside a car on their way back to the base after a private gathering that she was forced to attend, according to the officials.
She then reported the case to the authorities the following day, but the military allegedly failed to take appropriate steps to protect the victim.
Jang, as well as his family members and senior officers, had instead tried to cover up the case and persuade her to drop the complaint, according to the bereaved family members.
After taking two months off, she was transferred to another base by her application, but she was found dead at her residence inside the base late last month.
"We feel heavy responsibility for failing to protect the victim," ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan said. "We will form a joint team with police and the prosecution and will carry out an investigation thoroughly."
