Seoul stocks turn to gains late Tue. morning on recovery hope
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned to gains late Tuesday morning as hopes for economic rebound increased investor appetite for risky assets.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) traded up 21.85 points, or 0.68 percent, at 3,225.77 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI got off to a muted start on investor concerns over early post-pandemic inflation that may trigger tapering talks in the United States. Key Federal Reserve officials are set to comment on the state of the U.S. economy Wednesday (U.S. time).
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.37 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix moved up 0.79 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver advanced 1.52 percent, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics gained 0.71 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor increased 0.64 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem climbed 1.22 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,105.6 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.3 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)