Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-morning

Seoul stocks turn to gains late Tue. morning on recovery hope

11:34 June 01, 2021

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned to gains late Tuesday morning as hopes for economic rebound increased investor appetite for risky assets.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) traded up 21.85 points, or 0.68 percent, at 3,225.77 points as of 11:20 a.m.

The KOSPI got off to a muted start on investor concerns over early post-pandemic inflation that may trigger tapering talks in the United States. Key Federal Reserve officials are set to comment on the state of the U.S. economy Wednesday (U.S. time).

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.37 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix moved up 0.79 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver advanced 1.52 percent, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics gained 0.71 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor increased 0.64 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem climbed 1.22 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,105.6 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.3 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK