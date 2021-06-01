S. Korea reports 5th MIS-C case
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- An additional case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) has been confirmed in South Korea, bringing the total caseload to five, health authorities said Tuesday.
The 8-year-old boy tested positive for the COVID-linked syndrome in April and has since recovered from the illness, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The boy was hospitalized after being infected with COVID-19 earlier this year. After fully recovering, he was released in early February but was admitted again on April 21 after suffering fever, diarrhea and a headache. He recovered from the new complications and was released on April 26.
The symptoms of MIS-C include inflammation of the blood vessels, swollen hands and feet, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
The KDCA earlier published a case definition for the disease.
It refers to children and adolescents under 19 who show symptoms of a fever of 38 C or above lasting 24 hours or longer, with inflammation and multisystem involvement of two or more organs in severe clinical condition requiring hospitalization.
