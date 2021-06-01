Kia's May sales soar 49 pct on strong exports
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Tuesday its sales jumped 49.2 percent last month from a year earlier on a lower base effect and solid overseas demand for sport utility vehicles (SUV).
Kia sold 245,994 vehicles in May, up from 164,893 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 6.4 percent on-year to 47,901 units last month as the automaker cut back production due to a global chip shortage, Kia said.
Overseas sales vaulted 74.2 percent on-year to 198,093 units due to the lower base effect last year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the automotive industry and robust demand for SUVs, it said.
Kia's compact Sportage SUV was the bestselling model, selling 32,322 units at home and abroad.
Kia said it will step up promotions for its new large K8 sedan and all-electric EV6, scheduled to be launched in the latter half of this year, to boost sales momentum.
