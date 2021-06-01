Yonhap News Summary
(3rd LD) New infections in 400s for 3rd day, virus curbs eased for vaccinated people
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases remained in the 400s for the third consecutive day Tuesday, while health authorities are easing distancing rules for vaccinated people to speed up the inoculation drive.
The country reported 459 more COVID-19 cases, including 449 local infections, raising the total caseload to 140,799, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 202 more COVID-19 variant cases, total nearing 1,600
SEOUL -- South Korea has confirmed 202 more cases of COVID-19 variants, including 168 local infections, health authorities said Tuesday, amid concerns that the spread of more transmissible virus strains may further complicate the country's fight against the pandemic.
Of the newly confirmed variant cases, 170 were the Britain-originated strain, followed by 24 Indian variant cases and eight South African ones. There was no additional case of the virus strain from Brazil, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
1st batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrives in S. Korea
SEOUL -- The first batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, enough for 27,500 people, arrived in South Korea on Tuesday, health authorities said.
The first batch of 55,000 bottles is part of a contract for 40 million doses signed between the Seoul government and the U.S. pharmaceutical company.
Foreign ministry to call in Japanese diplomat over Dokdo claim on Tokyo Olympic map
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry said Tuesday it will call in a senior Japanese diplomat to lodge a protest after a map on the Tokyo Olympic website showed South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo as part of Japanese territory.
Lee Sang-ryeol, director-general for Asia and Pacific affairs, is expected to express regrets when he meets with Hirohisa Soma, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, later in the day, ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said.
(LEAD) S. Korea unveils homegrown space rocket for first time
SEOUL -- South Korea unveiled Tuesday a fully assembled model of its homegrown space rocket for the first time since the country started its development in 2010 as it conducts final testing procedures before its launch later this year.
South Korea has earmarked 2 trillion won (US$1.8 billion) to develop its first homegrown space launch vehicle, named Nuri, and aims for a launch in October this year. In 2013, South Korea successfully launched its first-ever Naro space rocket, though its first stage rocket was built in Russia.
Appeals court reduces prison term for mastermind of sex abuse ring to 42 yrs
SEOUL -- Cho Ju-bin, the mastermind of a notorious online sex blackmail ring, had his sentence commuted by an appeals court Tuesday.
The Seoul High Court sentenced him to 42 years, down three years from the original sentence, on charges of violating laws to protect minors from sexual abuse, operating a criminal ring and concealing criminal proceeds.
(LEAD) S. Korean drama productions enter U.S. market with co-production, acquisition
SEOUL -- Two major South Korean drama productions are entering the U.S. market through joint production and corporate acquisition, as Korean shows are enjoying increasing popularity around the world via online video steaming services.
Studio Dragon said Tuesday it has agreed to co-produce a drama series with U.S. company Skydance Television for Apple TV+.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 3rd day on recovery hopes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks advanced for the third consecutive day Tuesday on the back of strong economic data that fueled investor appetite for risk. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 17.95 points, or 0.56 percent, to close at 3,221.87 points.
