4 S. Korean crew members kidnapped in waters off Benin
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- Four South Korean nationals have been kidnapped in an apparent pirate attack in waters off the western African country of Benin, officials said Tuesday.
The kidnapping happened at about 7:30 p.m. (Benin time) when the group approached a fishing boat carrying a total of 36 crew members aboard, Seoul officials said.
The pirates took off only with the four Koreans and another foreign crew member.
A foreign ministry official here said the ministry is working with the diplomatic missions near the location and related authorities to figure out the situation thoroughly and take necessary steps.
The latest abduction came after a Korean captain and four other crew members of a fishing boat were taken by pirates in the sea off Ghana last month.
