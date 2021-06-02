Go to Contents
07:06 June 02, 2021

SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 2.

Korean-language dailies
-- Seoul apartment prices soar ceaselessly over past year (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- GTX transit system shaken by influence of politicians, protests (Kookmin Daily)
-- Vaccinated people allowed to have face-to-face visits at nursing homes (Donga Ilbo)
-- 1 tln-won burden of nuclear phase-out policy levied on people (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Defending Cho Kuk with power worse than his corruption itself' (Segye Times)
-- Telemedicine services expand hundredfold in U.S. (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Global economy recovers, S. Korea's exports set new record in May (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea makes new post that serves as 'deputy of Kim Jong-un' (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea resumes face-to-face visits at nursing homes, offers Janssen jabs for members of civil defense (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Monthly rent system on rise, younger tenants pushed to poverty (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Return on long-term investment overwhelms short-term trading at 47 pct to 17 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 45.6% growth in exports in May is best since 1988 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- P4G summit ends with Seoul reinforcing global climate role (Korea Herald)
-- IOC slammed for double standards on Dokdo issue (Korea Times)
(END)

