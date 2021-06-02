(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 2)

The incident should be thoroughly looked into as it goes beyond the level of a "simple mistake by an outside contractor." The Blue House must have gone through many previews before the final rehearsal. Despite many Blue House staffers' involvement in creating the video, the nonsensical image of the North Korean island was approved at the last minute. Conspiracy theorists raise strong suspicion that it did not result from a simple mistake but from an intentional editing to reflect the Moon Jae-in administration's pro-North Korea tendencies.