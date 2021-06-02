Go to Contents
Wednesday's weather forecast

09:00 June 02, 2021

SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/18 Cloudy 10

Incheon 26/17 Sunny 10

Suwon 29/17 Sunny 10

Cheongju 30/19 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 30/18 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 30/16 Sunny 20

Gangneung 27/17 Sunny 0

Jeonju 30/18 Sunny 0

Gwangju 30/19 Sunny 0

Jeju 27/20 Cloudy 20

Daegu 31/18 Sunny 0

Busan 26/19 Cloudy 0

(END)

