Wednesday's weather forecast
09:00 June 02, 2021
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/18 Cloudy 10
Incheon 26/17 Sunny 10
Suwon 29/17 Sunny 10
Cheongju 30/19 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 30/18 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 30/16 Sunny 20
Gangneung 27/17 Sunny 0
Jeonju 30/18 Sunny 0
Gwangju 30/19 Sunny 0
Jeju 27/20 Cloudy 20
Daegu 31/18 Sunny 0
Busan 26/19 Cloudy 0
(END)