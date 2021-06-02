S. Korean golfers looking to make it 3 in a row at U.S. Women's Open

"I think it's just (that) my game really suits the tough golf courses, and probably I'm pretty calm on the golf course too," Park said, when asked why she has done well at U.S. Opens. "Whatever happens on the golf course, I kind of manage myself to stay calm no matter what happens. This golf course definitely needs some patience. The course is going to play tough. It's going to be windy, cold, and we're going to have to hit some fairways on this golf course. It's almost an automatic bogey when you go in the rough."

