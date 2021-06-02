Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KT #metaverse

KT teams up with VR, content developers in 'metaverse' tech

09:45 June 02, 2021

SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., a South Korean telecom giant, said Wednesday it has teamed up with local virtual reality (VR) content and visual effects companies to develop "metaverse" services in a move to boost its efforts in virtual platforms.

The metaverse refers to virtual environments, in which users interact with one another often through virtual or augmented reality technology, and is found in the form of online games or social networking services.

KT said in a statement it has formed the "Metaverse One Team," which is joined by nine other companies, including mixed reality content developer Dilussion Inc. and visual effects company WYSIWYG Studios, as well as the Korea VR•AR Industry Association.

The group will collaborate in metaverse technology to foster the local industry and expand such services.

Last month, KT also joined a broader cross-industry alliance in metaverse technology, which includes non-tech companies, such as auto giant Hyundai Motor Co.

A logo of KT Corp. is shown in this image provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK