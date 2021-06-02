Seoul stocks trim gains late Wed. morning on tech, bio losses
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks trimmed part of their earlier gains late Wednesday morning that stemmed from strong economic data, led by losses in bio and tech shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.23 points, or 0.19 percent, to 3,228.1 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks opened slightly higher amid expectations over an increase in corporate earnings and a quick economic rebound from the pandemic.
Top cap Samsung Electronics edged up 0.25 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.56 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved down 0.41 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics shed 0.96 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 1.58 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor traded flat. The country's largest steelmaker POSCO gained 1.14 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,109.1 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.2 won from the previous session's close.
