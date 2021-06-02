Speedsters on Olympic football team embracing roster competition

When head coach Kim Hak-bum sets his final, 18-man team for the Tokyo Olympics, he may opt to take only one of Lee and Um, given their overlapping skill sets. And Kim will have other options on offense: while the Olympic tournament is limited to players at 24 or younger this year, teams can name up to three players over that limit. Kim has said Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min has expressed willingness to represent the country in Tokyo.