S. Korea to increase contributions to global vaccine mechanism: PM
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Wednesday that South Korea plans to increase its contributions to the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC), a multilateral platform aimed at ensuring developing countries' access to COVID-19 vaccines.
Kim revealed the plan during a virtual Gavi COVAX AMC Summit, saying fair access to vaccines is key to overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Republic of Korea will announce a considerable expansion of our contributions on top of the efforts we made last year in terms of COVAX AMC," he said in a pre-recorded video message.
"We will fulfill our role as a new global vaccine hub, based on our bio capabilities, and contribute to the international community's overcoming of COVID-19," he said, noting that the country produces vaccines by AstraZeneca, Novavax and Sputnik V on a consignment basis.
South Korea has provided US$600 million worth of antivirus supplies and emergency loans to more than 120 countries.
Wednesday's summit, hosted by Japan and the Gavi vaccine alliance, was also attended by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, among others.
