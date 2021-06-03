Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't to expand in-person classes amid students' learning loss (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon expresses willingness to run for president (Kookmin Daily)

-- DP chief apologizes over scandal involving former justice minister (Donga Ilbo)

-- Moon says many people sympathize with pardon for Samsung scion (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Consumer price growth hits over 9-year high in May (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Samsung scion receiving pardon becomes more likely (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Air Force found to have reported officer's death from sexual harassment as simple case of death (Hankyoreh)

