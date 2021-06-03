(LEAD) Hyundai, Kia's U.S. sales jump 65 pct on SUVs in May
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and affiliate Kia Corp., South Korea's two biggest carmakers, said Thursday their combined U.S. sales jumped 65 percent last month, marking record monthly sales for a third straight month on strong sales of their SUV models.
Hyundai and Kia sold a total of 170,315 vehicles in the United States in May, up from 103,436 units a year earlier, according to the companies' sales data.
Hyundai's sales rose 56 percent to 90,017 units in May from 57,619 a year ago on robust demand for the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson and Kona SUVs in the world's most important automobile market, Hyundai Motor America said in a statement.
"Consumer demand across the Hyundai lineup remains strong and we continue to work closely with our manufacturing and supply chain partners to meet this extraordinary demand," Senior Vice President Randy Parker in charge of local sales at Hyundai Motor America said in the statement.
Kia's sales soared 75 percent to 80,298 units from 45,817 during the cited period, led by the Sorento, Sportage and Telluride SUVs, and the Carnival minivan.
From January to June, the carmakers' overall sales climbed 47 percent to 644,695 autos from 437,929 during the same period of last year.
U.S. sales figures for Hyundai's independent Genesis brand were not immediately available.
