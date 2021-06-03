Go to Contents
Na Hong-jin's Thai-Korean project 'The Medium' to be released in July

10:13 June 03, 2021

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- "The Medium," a Thai horror film produced by South Korean director Na Hong-jin, will be released in Korea in July, local distributor Show Box said Thursday.

Based on an original story created by Na, "The Medium" is a story of a family that experiences shaman spiritual inheritance in a rural region of Thailand.

Thai filmmaker Banjong Pisanthanakun, who directed the horror film "Shutter" (2004) and the horror romance "Pee Mak" (2014), Thailand's biggest box-office hit, took the helm of the Thai-Korean project.

It is also Na's first project as a producer. Na has created commercially and critically successful thrillers and horrors, like "The Chaser" (2008), "The Yellow Sea" (2010) and "The Wailing" (2016).

Show Box said "The Medium" will be released globally after hitting Korean screens next month.

This image provided by Show Box shows a scene from "The Medium." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
